Brown Bag Lunch Series: New England Comic Books–How Historians Use Comic Books as Resources

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Isaac Farrar Mansion, 166 Union Street, Bangor, ME
For more information: 2079421900; bangorhistoricalsociety.org
Join the Bangor Historical Society for the summer Brown Bag Lunch Series at the historic Isaac Farrar Mansion.
July’s presenter is the University of Maine’s Mark McLaughlin who will look at New England comic books and how historians use comics from the past to learn more about people, places and events from history.
The Brown Bag Lunch Series is free.
The Bangor Historical Society has been preserving, protecting and sharing the rich history of the Bangor Region since 1864. The BHS is based in the historic Thomas A. Hill House at on the corner of Union and High Streets in Bangor. It houses one of the nation’s largest Civil War collections, a number of items from Bangor businesses and families as well as an extensive photo collection. The BHS offers a number of walking tours telling the tales of Bangor and its people as well as other programming and special events. The Bangor Historical Society and Thomas A. Hill House Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 942-1900 or visit http://www.bangorhistoricalsociety.org for more information.
