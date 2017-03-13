Brown Bag Lunch Series: Harbingers of Spring – at Schoodic Institute April 27 @ 12 – 1pm

Thursday, April 27, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Schoodic Instititute at Acadia National Park, 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-1310; schoodicinstitute.org
Join our next Brown Bag, April 27, 2017 – Harbingers of spring: wildflowers and migrating birds return to Acadia.
It’s been a long winter with short, cold days and much snow to shovel. But, the days are much longer and warmer now and signs of spring are in the air! Come refresh your memory on some of the spring wildflowers and returning bird species that we haven’t seen in almost a year. Schoodic Institute’s Bird Ecology Director Seth Benz, and Forest Ecology Director Nick Fisichelli lead this fun and informative talk. Moore Auditorium, at Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park, Winter Harbor. Free and open to the public at Moore Auditorium on the Schoodic Institute campus in Winter Harbor. No registration required.
