Brown Bag Lunch series: ‘Hail to the Chiefs: Presidents in Bangor’

Posted Sept. 29, 2016, at 1:39 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Isaac Farrar Mansion, 17 Second St., Bangor, Maine

BANGOR — Bangor Historical Society will hold its next offering in the Brown Bag Lunch series at noon Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Isaac Farrar Mansion, 17 Second St. Guest speaker will be Bangor historian Dick Shaw. His topic will be “Hail to the Chiefs: Presidents in Bangor.” For information, call 942-1900 or go to bangorhistoricalsociety.com.

