Brown Bag Lunch Series: Conserving Vulnerable Fish & Wildlife March 16 @ 12 – 1pm

Thursday, March 16, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park, 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-288-1310; schoodicinstitute.org

Join our next Brown Bag, March 16, 2017 – We are in This Together: Working Collaboratively to Conserve Maine’s Most Vulnerable Fish and Wildlife

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and over 100 partner organizations recently revised Maine’s Wildlife Action Plan, a ten-year statewide approach to conserving Maine’s most vulnerable fish and wildlife species. Amanda Shearin will discuss which species are most at risk and some of the challenges, such as climate change and habitat fragmentation, facing these species. We also will focus on what each of us, from recreationalists to large landowners, can do to help ensure the future of Maine’s fish and wildlife.

Amanda Shearin is a Wildlife Biologist and the Habitat Outreach Coordinator at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. This program is free and open to the public. No registration required. Free and open to the public.

