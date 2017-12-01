Community

Brown Bag Lunch Series at Schoodic Institute: ‘The New Science of Ancient Movement’ – January 19, 2017, 12 – 1pm

By pmsercinst
Posted Dec. 13, 2016, at 2:36 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park, 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-1310; schoodicinstitute.org

In the struggle for existence, migration is among nature’s great events. Birds do it. Whales do it. Even some insects move thousands of miles in spring or fall. Reporting from the frontiers of migration, naturalist and photographer Bryan Pfeiffer will reveal the secrets of migration from the perspective of a bird (Blackpoll Warbler), a butterfly (Monarch) and a dragonfly (Wandering Glider). Join writer and field biologist, Bryan Pfeiffer as he shares images, stories and humor! You’ll discover what new and innovative research tells us about how animals migrate to survive. Find Bryan among friends at the diner in Montpelier, Vermont, or online at www.bryanpfeiffer.com. Free. No registration required. Bring your lunch and join us at noon in Moore Auditorium on the Institute campus in Winter Harbor. Call: 207-288-1310 for more information

