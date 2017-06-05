Brooks Marsh River Theater

Friday, June 16, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 18, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, June 23, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Marsh River Theater, 24 Monroe Highway, Brooks, Maine
For more information: 207-722-4110
The Marsh River Theater will present “SteppingOut”, a comedy about a group of misfits trying to learn to tap dance, on Sept 16, 17 and 23 and 24. Shows start at 7:30. The theater is located at 24 Monroe Highway, rt. 139, in Brooks village.
