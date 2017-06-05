Community

Brooks Marsh River Theater

By Linda Lord
Posted June 05, 2017, at 1:16 p.m.

Friday, June 16, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 18, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, June 23, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Marsh River Theater, 24 Monroe Highway, Brooks, Maine

For more information: 207-722-4110

The Marsh River Theater will present “SteppingOut”, a comedy about a group of misfits trying to learn to tap dance, on Sept 16, 17 and 23 and 24. Shows start at 7:30. The theater is located at 24 Monroe Highway, rt. 139, in Brooks village.

Call 722-4110 for reservations.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. These two fishermen faced down a sea monster in Casco BayThese two fishermen faced down a sea monster in Casco Bay
  2. Maine nurse who sued Chris Christie over Ebola lockdown nears settlementMaine nurse who sued Chris Christie over Ebola lockdown nears settlement
  3. One person dead in early morning Westbrook car accidentOne person dead in early morning Westbrook car accident
  4. Multiple fatalities in Florida workplace shooting
  5. Trump urges end to political correctness in wake of London attackTrump urges end to political correctness in wake of London attack

Top Stories

Similar Articles