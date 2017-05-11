Brooks & Kennedy with Tommy Thompson on Sat. May 27 at 7 pm

Grace Lommel | BDN
By Grace Lommel
Posted May 11, 2017, at 8:28 a.m.

Saturday, May 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Wayside Theatre, 851 N. Dexter Rd (Rt 23), Dexter, Maine

For more information: 207-277-3733; facebook.com/WAYSIDSTAGE

DEXTER – Ken and Jane Brooks along with Joe and Nel Kennedy and Fred “Tommy” Thompson perform classic country at the Wayside Theatre on Saturday, May 27 at 7 pm.

With Ken Brooks on guitar, Jane Brooks on bass, Joe Kennedy on harmonica, Nel Kennedy on guitar and Tommy Thompson on pedal steel guitar.

These award-winning musical friends have played together for over 30 years, both as fellow band members and informally at jams. Together, they’re a fine vintage of that sweet harmony of instruments, vocals and friendship.

Tickets for the Brooks & Kennedy with Tommy Thompson show are $10. Baked goodies and pretty good coffee are sold at intermission and there is a door prize and a 50/50. Our little theatre is located at 861 North Dexter Rd (Rt. 23), Dexter. FMI contact Joe Kennedy 277-3733 or Chester Bekier 270-1166, or Facebook Wayside Grange & Theatre.

