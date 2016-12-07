Brooklin Set to Welcome Holiday Revelers, Shoppers on Saturday, December 10

Humble View Studios
By J. Mathewson
Posted Dec. 07, 2016, at 11:20 p.m.

BLUE HILL PENINSULA–Picturesque Brooklin is set to welcome holiday revelers, art lovers and shoppers on Saturday, December 10th with festive doings.

The center point of the day is Friend Memorial Library’s Holiday Open House and Artist’s Reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Also opening doors and welcoming visitors on Saturday are:

Humble View Studio’s “pop-up” store on the 2nd floor of the Old Brooklin School, 29 Reach Road, from 10-5 p.m. will offer small-space local landscape paintings, beach-find ornaments and other giftable items. Refreshments available.

The Brooklin Pottery Co-op on Mountain Ash Road off Naskeag Road, will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The work of Jane Story, Mercuria Cumbo, Cathy Rees, Elsie Sealander and the late Bunny Gorski will be there.

The Handmade Papers Gallery at 113 Reach Road will offer its handmade papers and books, one-of-a-kind lamps and custom lampshades from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m.

Poppie, a new store at 5 Bay Road, featuring local art, clothing and assorted delightful items, will be open from noon until 5 p.m. Refreshments will be available.

For more information, contact Kathryn Calhoun at 359-5558 or e-mail katy.will@yahoo.com

