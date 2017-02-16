Bronco Little League annual membership meeting

Posted Feb. 16, 2017, at 4:30 p.m.
HAMPDEN, Maine — Bronco Little League of Hampden, Newburgh and Winterport will hold the annual membership meeting at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Hampden Academy Cafeteria. All community members are invited to attend and help shape plans for the upcoming Little League Baseball and Softball season. All volunteers, interested parents and community members are urged to attend. The meeting will focus on reviewing the previous year and planning for the upcoming season.  All volunteers and parents of interested participants are urged to attend. Contact Pete Huston with questions at 318-8916.

