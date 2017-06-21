Outdoors

Broke and Stoked Showcase at Life Happens Outside Festival

By nick callanan
Posted June 21, 2017, at 1:09 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 7:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Location: Thompson's Point, 10 Thompsons Point, Portland, Maine

For more information: maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com/2017-broke-and-stoked-showcase/

Join the Maine Outdoor Film Festival at the inaugural Life Happens Outside Festival at Thompson’s Point, for the Broke and Stoked Showcase.

Date: Friday, August 25, 2017

Time: 7:45PM

Cost: Free, with tickets to Life Happens Outside Festival (get tickets here!)

Location: Thompson’s Point, Portland, Maine

Presented in partnership with: Teens To Trails.

Screening Schedule: The Broke and Stoked Showcase features the Ten Finalists of the Summer 2017 Broke and Stoked Video Contest.

