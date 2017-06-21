Broke and Stoked Showcase at Life Happens Outside Festival

Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 7:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
Location: Thompson's Point, 10 Thompsons Point, Portland, Maine
For more information: maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com/2017-broke-and-stoked-showcase/
Join the Maine Outdoor Film Festival at the inaugural Life Happens Outside Festival at Thompson’s Point, for the Broke and Stoked Showcase.
Cost: Free, with tickets to Life Happens Outside Festival (get tickets here!)
Presented in partnership with: Teens To Trails.
Screening Schedule: The Broke and Stoked Showcase features the Ten Finalists of the Summer 2017 Broke and Stoked Video Contest.
