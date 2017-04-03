British Composers, Maine Soloist Featured in BSO Concert on April 9th

Sunday, April 9, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Collins Center for the Arts, 2 Flagstaff Road, Orono, Maine
For more information: 207-942-5555; bangorsymphony.org
Bangor, ME – The Bangor Symphony Orchestra plays the music of British composers on Sunday, April 9, 2017, 3 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono. Led by BSO Music Director and Conductor Lucas Richman, the program’s finale of Belshazzar’s Feast by William Walton will feature the University of Maine Singers, Oratorio Society, and baritone Isaac Bray of Sorrento, ME.
Bray is a rising talent in the opera world. Earlier this season, he performed in Carmen at Opera San Antonio and next month, he travels to Opera Grand Rapids to sing Fiorello in Il barbiere di Siviglia. In January, Bray began as instructor of voice at the University of Maine.
In addition to Belshazzar’s Feast, the BSO will bring to life two famous works by Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance No. 1, and Enigma Variations, which includes what Maestro Richman has said is “some of the most beautiful orchestral writing in history.”
Tickets to the BSO concert on Sunday, April 9 at 3 p.m. can be purchased online at bangorsymphony.org and by phone at 1-800-622-TIXX. Tickets range from $19 to $49 including all fees, with student tickets available for $14. The UBS Pre-Concert Talk will be held at 2 p.m. and features Mr. Bray in conversation with Maestro Richman. The guest artist sponsor for this performance is Eaton Peabody, Attorneys at Law.
