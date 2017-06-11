Bristol Road Galleries in Multiple Locations for Twin Villages ArtWalk

Friday, June 16, 2017 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Bristol Road Galleries, 68 Main Street, Newcastle, Maine
For more information: 207-226-0974; bristolroadgalleries.com
The Bristol Road Galleries, Damariscotta, is participating in the Twin Villages ArtWalk in two ways this year: All four galleries on the Bristol Road will be open, and in addition, the work of all four artists will be on display in a tent at the Damariscotta Oyster Distributors at 68 Main Street, Newcastle. The Bristol Road Galleries is a collaboration of four artists: watercolorists Jan Kilburn and Kathleen Horst, oil painter Will Kefauver, and sculptor Marnie Sinclair.
Kefauver said, “We wanted to expand our presence this year by having our work available to visitors both in our galleries and on Main Street. Twice as nice! And we wanted to remind visitors that original art makes a unique gift, with no worries about selecting the right size or color.”
Each artist will have new work on display in both locations, with prices to suit every budget. Jan Kilburn will have new original watercolors and prints of the area and Kathleen Horst will be featuring new prints of iconic Twin Villages landmarks, including the Damariscotta River Grill, King Eider’s Pub, and the Waltz Soda Fountain. Sinclair will be featuring paper-relief sculptures and tidal paintings. Kefauver will have new original oils, prints, and giclees in the tent in Newcastle, and will be featuring his work and the work of his guest artists in his gallery’s “A Taste of Pemaquid” show.
The first ArtWalk of the 2017 season is on Friday, June 16, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
The Bristol Road Galleries are: the Kathleen Horst Studio Gallery (179 Bristol Road), the Sinclair Gallery (172 Bristol Road), the Jan Kilburn Gallery (168 Bristol Road), and the Kefauver Studio & Gallery (144 Bristol Road). Parking is free at all four galleries, and they are all within walking distance of each other. For more information, go to www.bristolroadgalleries.com or call 226-0974.
