Bristol Road Galleries Hosts a Garden Party Invitational

Saturday, July 29, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Kefauver Studio & Gallery, 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, Maine
For more information: 207-226-0974; kefauverstudio.com
The Bristol Road Galleries artists, Damariscotta, are hosting a Garden Party Invitational in the gardens behind the Kefauver Studio & Gallery. Several local artists were invited to join them, and to paint en plein air on Saturday, July 29th. The rain date is Sunday, July 30th.
The event begins at 10 in the morning, and ends at 6 p.m. All artwork produced that day will be for sale for $100. Additional works by the Bristol Road Galleries artists will be on display in the gallery, as will the work of the guest artists in “The Garden Show,” Kefauver’s latest art exhibit.
The Bristol Road Galleries artists are Will Kefauver, Jan Kilburn, Kathleen Horst, and Marnie Sinclair. Their invited guest artists include Midge Coleman, oils, Sally Loughridge, oils and pastel, Kim Traina, pastels, and Sarah Fisher, watercolors.
The artists welcome all visitors to stroll the lovely gardens and watch them create original art. This is a wonderful opportunity to see many of the area’s most accomplished artists at work, and to observe their styles and varied techniques. Visitors will watch as the cultivated flowers and wildflowers are rendered in the unique style of each of these talented artists!
There will be tents on the lawns with seating, and there is free parking.
The Kefauver Studio & Gallery is located at 144 Bristol Road. For more information, call 207-226-0974, or email will@kefauverstudio.com
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →