Bringing TNR from Zero to Hero program to be offered in Aroostook County

Posted March 21, 2017, at 2:19 p.m.

CARIBOU, Maine — Maine Federation of Humane Societies will offer Bringing TNR from Zero to Hero, with Katie Hansberry, Maine state director of Humane Society of United States, 12:30-3 p.m. Friday, March 24, Caribou Public Library, 30 High St.

Bring your own brown bag lunch for 12:30-1 p.m.; and Hansberry’s presentation on the trap/neuter/release or relocate feral cat program will be held 1-3 p.m.

Norma Milton of Halfway Home Pet Rescue will demonstrate 11:30 a.m.-noon how to safely use the equipment to trap and transfer feral cats.

Registration is free to Maine Federation of Humane Societies members; $20 for non-members. Animal control officers can earn two continuing education credits. Register via email to Martha@DirigoWoods.com . Space limited.

 

