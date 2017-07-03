Bring Your Team to Orrington’s Wiffle Ball Tournament

Saturday, July 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Cenetr Drive School Ball Fields, 17 School Street, Orrington, Maine
For more information: 844-283-2832; orringtonrec.org
Come and play or watch Orrington Recreation Commission’s Wiffle Ball Tournament on Saturday, July 22, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Center Drive School ball fields. This community-wide event is part of Orrington’s Old Home festivities. Enter a team of family members, co-workers, neighborhoods, classes… whatever!
Teams are made up of 3 to 7 players. To register your team and view the rules, visit orringtonrec.org and click on register/account or contact Benny at 844-283-2832 or email orringtonrec@gmail.com. Or just come and see the teams compete.
