Bring Your Team to Orrington’s Wiffle Ball Tournament

ORC Wiffle Ball Tourney
ORC Wiffle Ball Tourney
By Susan Pate
Posted July 03, 2017, at 8:03 a.m.

Saturday, July 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Cenetr Drive School Ball Fields, 17 School Street, Orrington, Maine

For more information: 844-283-2832; orringtonrec.org

Come and play or watch Orrington Recreation Commission’s Wiffle Ball Tournament on Saturday, July 22, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Center Drive School ball fields. This community-wide event is part of Orrington’s Old Home festivities. Enter a team of family members, co-workers, neighborhoods, classes… whatever!

Teams are made up of 3 to 7 players. To register your team and view the rules, visit orringtonrec.org and click on register/account or contact Benny at 844-283-2832 or email orringtonrec@gmail.com. Or just come and see the teams compete.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

View stories by school

  1. LePage ally pitches new Maine budget deal that costs more than rejected compromiseLePage ally pitches new Maine budget deal that costs more than rejected compromise
  2. Marine Patrol officer charged after pickup collides with tractor-trailer in DamariscottaMarine Patrol officer charged after pickup collides with tractor-trailer in Damariscotta
  3. Police: Drunken driver fatally hits pedestrian in South Portland
  4. Wild weather spawns waterspout on Sebago LakeWild weather spawns waterspout on Sebago Lake
  5. Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in WaldoboroMotorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Waldoboro