Bring the Kids to a Special Kids Craft Class with Lindsay Weirich

Friday, July 21, 2017 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Orrington Public Library, 15 School Street, Orrington, Maine
For more information: 207-825-4938; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com
The Orrington Public Library will host a free arts and crafts class taught by local well-known local artist, Lindsay Weirich. On Friday, July 21 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. kids of all ages can take a fun and creative Craft Class. For more information about this Old Home Week event, contact Audrey Snowden at asnowden@orrington.lib.me.us.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →