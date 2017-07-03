Bring the Kids to a Special Kids Craft Class with Lindsay Weirich

Orrington Public Library
Susan Pate | BDN
Orrington Public Library
By Susan Pate
Posted July 03, 2017, at 8:16 a.m.

Friday, July 21, 2017 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Orrington Public Library, 15 School Street, Orrington, Maine

For more information: 207-825-4938; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com

The Orrington Public Library will host a free arts and crafts class taught by local well-known local artist, Lindsay Weirich. On Friday, July 21 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. kids of all ages can take a fun and creative Craft Class. For more information about this Old Home Week event, contact Audrey Snowden at asnowden@orrington.lib.me.us.

