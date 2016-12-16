Bright Star World Dance Open House!

By Heather Lundin
Posted Dec. 16, 2016, at 4:31 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Bright Star World Dance, 108 High Street Floor 3, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-409-9540; brightstarworlddance.com/openhouse/

Join the warm and supportive teachers of Bright Star World Dance for a day of FREE dance and fitness classes! Modern dance, adult ballet, belly dance, Strala yoga, Zumba, Latin dance, Bar Method… choose from NINE different free 30-minute classes to help you warm up the winter!

Total beginners of all ages and people of all genders are welcome. Yoga/exercise wear is best. Depending on the class, bare feet, non-grippy socks, or indoor-only shoes can

Sign up in advance to be entered to win raffle prizes including gift certificates and more!

http://brightstarworlddance.com/openhouse/

