Bridge Alliance Mixer in Bangor

Thursday, May 25, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Noctrunem Draft Haus, 56 Maine Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: facebook.com/TheBridgeAlliance/
Mix, Mingle, and Make Connections at our first of the season, Bridge Alliance Mixer. The Bridge Alliance Mixer will provide an opportunity for like-minded individuals from Northern, Central, and Down-east Maine to chat, socialize, and relax. If you’re new to the area, or have been here all your life, here’s a chance to meet LGBTQ individuals and allies. Bridge Alliance board members will be on hand to welcome you. Find out what’s going on in the area and share your thoughts and concerns. Nocturnem Draft Haus is located on Maine Street in Bangor. This social is for ages 21 and up.
