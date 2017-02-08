Brian’s Ride New Year’s Eve Bash Raises $9,000 for Jefferson Cary Cancer Center Patients

A check for $9,000 representing proceeds from the 2016 Brian’s Ride New Year’s Eve Bash held at the Caribou Inn and Convention Center, was recently presented to the Jefferson Cary Foundation, to assist patients receiving cancer care at the Jefferson Cary Cancer Center, (JCCC). Brian’s Ride was organized by family members and friends in memory of Brian Caldwell, a self-employed carpenter who passed away from cancer on May 22, 2014. Brian was a fun loving, hardworking man who loved family and enjoyed life. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer on September 6, 2013, and like so many living here in the County; he had no means to pay the high cost of cancer care and was used to helping others, not being the one who needed help.

Brian’s Ride was established in August 2015, knowing that, from the time of diagnosis cancer is a journey. Throughout the journey, individuals experience hills, valleys and winding roads. In his memory, Brian’s family members and friends are in hopes of making a difference in the ride and to help make the journey of cancer care more achievable for JCCC patients right here at home.

Because of the generosity of the Caldwell family and friends and their fundraising efforts, and donations received from other organizations and individuals, approximately $35,000 has been raised to assist JCCC patients.

For more information on Brian’s Ride please call Pam Caldwell at 325-4513 or visit Brian’s Ride on Facebook.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →