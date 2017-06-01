Brews with Views summer music Series Liberty Craft Brewing

Saturday, June 3, 2017 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Willy off the pickle boat at Liberty Craft Brewing, 7 coon mountain lane, liberty, ME
For more information: 2073227663; libertycraftbrewing.com
Willy off the Pickle Boat is playing on the brand new outdoor stage this Saturday from 3-8pm at Liberty Craft Brewing.
We have 6 beers on tap, Homeade wood fired pizzas, burgers, sandwiches and amazing views from our two decks. A stunning exceptional experience certainly.
Come see Willy play some Americana music and have a craft beer with us.
CAll Guy at 207-322-7663
or visit Libertycraftbrewing.com
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →