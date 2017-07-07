Brews & Views Beer Pairing Dinner

Saturday, July 29, 2017 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 30, 2017 12 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Location: Maine Huts & Trails , Main St, Kingfield, ME 04947, Kingfield , Maine
For more information: 2072659400; mainehuts.org
Brews & Views is a beer pairing dinner at Stratton Brook Hut, where we invite a talented guest chef to team up with a Maine brewery to create a culinary experience like no other. At 1900′ with panoramic views of the Bigelow Mountain Range, the destination is just as memorable as the cuisine. Last year was a huge success, so we recommend booking as soon as you can; this year’s event will be Saturday, July 29th, and it’s likely to sell out fast!
Prices are based on shared bunkroom accommodations and are subject to Maine state lodging tax. For private rooms, please inquire for rates and availability.
Due to this event having a fixed menu, dietary restrictions cannot be accommodated.
Additional beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Overnight reservations are required for this event and can also be made by calling (207) 265-2400. For additional information, please contact us at (207) 265-2400 or lodging@mainehuts.org.
