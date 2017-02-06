Brewers Association’s Bart Watson and Katie Marisic to speak at New England Craft Brew Summit

PORTLAND, Maine – Bart Watson, Ph.D. and Katie Marisic of the Brewers Association will deliver a keynote address focused on growth in the brewing industry at the second annual New England Craft Brew Summit on March 31, 2017 at the University of Southern Maine in Portland.

Bart Watson, Ph.D. is the chief economist at the Brewers Association, where he leads economic analysis, market research and industry forecasting. Known to be the authoritative voice on the craft beer industry, Watson regularly appears in national media discussing his insights and weighing in on industry news and trends.

Katie Marisic is federal affairs manager at the Brewers Association and based in Washington, D.C. where she acts as the Brewers Association’s presence on Capitol Hill to plan legislative, regulatory, and political strategies to support the brewing industry. She is currently involved in the Craft Beverage Modernization & Tax Reform Act, as well as promoting USDA research on hops production.

“Whether a brewer is choosing to remain small and cater to a local customer base, or ship their beer to a distant market, they will benefit from the national perspective that these speakers will bring,” said Sean Sullivan, executive director of the Maine Brewers’ Guild.

Watson and Marisic will be joined at the full-day conference by several nationally recognized speakers, including Ginger Johnson of Women Enjoying Beer, Laura Lodge, author of “Distribution Insight for the Craft Brewer,” and Matt Stinchfield, safety ambassador at the Brewers Association.

Presented by Bernstein Shur, the New England Craft Brew Summit will feature live talks and panel discussions from brewers and owners, blended with practical advice from professional service providers on a wide range of topics currently impacting the craft brew industry.

Registration: Registration is now open. Registration is required for all events as space is limited.

What: 2017 New England Craft Brew Summit

When: Friday, March 31, 2017, from 8:00am – 6:00pm

Where: University of Southern Maine Abromson Center, Portland, Maine

Who: Brewers, brewery owners, professional services firms and companies that serve the craft beer industry

Keynotes: Bart Watson, Ph.D., Chief Economist at the Brewers Association

Katie Marisic, Federal Affairs Manager at the Brewers Association

Sponsorships: Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Sponsors:

Presenting: Bernstein Shur

Premier: Broadreach Public Relations, GHM Insurance, University of Southern Maine, Verrill Dana

Supporting: Acadia Insurance, Baker Newman Noyes, CBRE|Boulos, MacPage, LLC, Tidestone Solutions

About the New England Craft Brew Summit

Hosted by the Maine Brewers Guild, the New England Craft Brew Summit is a gathering for brewers, brewery owners and all those who currently work with brewers around the country. This premier B2B event will feature live talks and panel discussions from brewers and owners blended with practical advice from professional service providers on a wide range of topics currently impacting the craft beer industry. Registration and sponsorship information can be found at http://www.nebrewsummit.com/

About Maine Brewers’ Guild

Maine Brewers’ Guild is a nonprofit, 501(c)(6) organization dedicated to promoting and protecting the craft beer industry in Maine. Since 1986, Maine has been at the forefront of the craft beer movement. Maine is home to over 90 breweries, up from just 35 at the beginning of 2013.

Learn more at www.mainebrewersguild.org

