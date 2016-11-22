Brewer Youth Hockey accepting registrations for skating programs

BREWER, Maine – Brewer Youth Hockey is accepting registrations for its two 12-week Learn to Skate/Learn to Play Hockey sessions and Tier 4 house programs. Participants can sign up for one session or both. Sessions will be held at 12:40 p.m. Sundays at the Penobscot Ice arena, 90 Acme Road. The first session has started however you can register at any time during sessions. The cost will be $75 per session. New this year is that all 3-year-olds skate for $33. The second session starts Mid-January. Registration is open for all the other Tier 4 teams to include Mites, Squirts, Pee Wee, Girls U10-U12-U14, and Bantams. For information, contact Kevin Nilsson at vpinstructional@brewerhockey.o rg, Kevin Audibert at pres@brewerhockey.org or George Bishop at girlscoordinator@brewerhockeyorg. Register at brewerhockey.org .

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →