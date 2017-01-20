Brewer resident completes rigorous scientific expedition

STANDISH, Maine — Leia Berube of Brewer has completed a rigorous, 10-week scientific expedition with Saint Joseph’s College known as the Environmental Science Semester, one of the few programs in the country designed to immerse students full time in the practice of field science for an entire semester.

Part of the Environmental & Marine Sciences majors, the Environmental Science Semester delivers a full load of four environmental and geoscience courses, studying such diverse topics as climate change and glacial geology, marine ecology, oceanography, and field methods.

The entire program is conducted off-campus between mid-August and late October in locations ranging from Fundy National Park in New Brunswick, Canada to the White Mountains of New Hampshire to the coast of Maine aboard a 72-foot schooner.

“This experience was such a great opportunity to further my education in environmental science, and I am very happy I did it,” said Berube, Class of 2018.

“It’s no surprise that one of the best ways to learn about something is to immerse oneself in it. That applies to environmental and geosciences as much as it does to music, literature, and foreign languages,” said Johan Erikson, ESS Program founder and Saint Joseph’s College associate professor of science, in a press release. “The ESS takes an experiential, immersion approach to the teaching of environmental and geosciences because it is effective: problems, concepts, principles, and examples are vibrant and real when experienced first-hand. In our experience, through two cycles of the ESS, we have found that student understanding and memory of seemingly complex concepts are far better than the best that on-campus education can generate. In addition, students develop confidence in themselves as scientists which complements their natural enthusiasm.”

Over the course of the program, students traveled across two countries, two states, and six Maine islands as they gathered and interpreted data from unique field sites.

More information about the program can be found at www.sjcme.edu/ess or jerikson@sjcme.edu and student entries on the program blog can be read at http://blogs.sjcme.edu/ess/

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →