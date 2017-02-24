Brewer pre-K and kindergarten registration set for March 3

BREWER — Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration will take place at Brewer Community School, 92 Pendleton St., 8:00 to 3:30 pm, March 3. Pre-k students must be four years old on or before Oct. 15, 2017. Kindergarten students must be five years old on or before Oct. 15, 2017. Bring the following items with you to register: official record of birth, immunization record, two proofs of Brewer residence and additionally, for pre-K only, proof of income.

