The Brewer Hometown Band will perform its second concert of the summer season, this Thursday, June 29 in the Brewer Auditorium parking lot, at 6:30 PM. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy many favorite tunes played by one of the area’s most celebrated bands. If weather is inclement, the concert will be held inside the Brewer Auditorium. Admission is free.

