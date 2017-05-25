Brewer Girl Scouts Donate to Foster Children

Bangor, Maine (May 15, 2017) – Girl Scouts from Brewer Troop #1437 visited Families And Children Together (F.A.C.T.) May 12 to donate blankets, toys, and personal items for children in foster care.

After meeting with foster parents who came to visit them, the second-year Junior Girl Scouts decided they wanted to help children entering foster care. They worked for three months making blankets by hand, gathering donations from community organizations, and assembling donation packages. The girls chose to bring the donations to F.A.C.T. after learning that the Bangor agency worked closely with foster families.

Tess Collins, F.A.C.T. Family Advocate, met with the troop for a question and answer session before the girls visited F.A.C.T. “They had prepared a bunch of questions,” Collins said. “They were really interested in learning about what the experience might be like for children coming into foster care.”

Collins said the girls had put a lot of thought into their donation packages. “They brought so many wonderful things that are going to help kids who are just entering foster care,” she said. “They thought through all the different age groups, girls and boys. They have things for any child entering foster care to help them feel more comfortable in their first few days transitioning.”

Among the items the girls donated were handmade blankets. “They clearly worked very hard,” Collins said. “They made dozens and dozens of beautiful blankets.”

“We wanted to put our love of arts and crafts into this project,” one of the girls said during a speech the troop had prepared for their visit. “From speaking with the foster parents who came to visit us, they told us the first thing they gave [foster children] was a blanket. It was the very first thing that helped them feel comfortable in their new home because it was all theirs. So we decided to make as many blankets as we could.”

The Scouts timed their donation and visit to F.A.C.T. to coincide with National Foster Care Month. May was formally established as National Foster Care Month in 1988. It recognizes the work of foster families, social workers, faith-based and community organizations, and others that are improving the lives of young people in foster care across the country.

Families And Children Together is a family-focused nonprofit agency established in 1993 that provides services and programs to strengthen Maine families as they manage trauma, challenge, and change.

