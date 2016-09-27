Homestead

Brewer Garden and Bird Club program on ‘Spring Flowering Bulbs’ on Oct. 19

Posted Sept. 27, 2016, at 4:02 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Brewer Auditorium, 203 State St., Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-989-1083

BREWER, Maine — The Brewer Garden & Bird Club will present a timely program on “Spring Flowering Bulbs” with Lisa Colburn, author of “The Maine Garden Journal” to be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Brewer Auditorium, 203 State St. Free program. Refreshments. RSVP Carol at luvs2garden2@aol.com or 989-1083 if you plan to attend.

