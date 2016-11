Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Eagles Club, 22 Atlantic Ave., Brewer, Maine

BREWER, Maine — Brewer Eagles Club holiday craft show will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Eagles Club, 22 Atlantic Ave. Forty tables of crafters and vendors. Proceeds will benefit a charity of the Eagle Club’s choice.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →