Bret Cote elected to Clark Insurance board of directors

PORTLAND, Maine — Bret Cote of Auburn, N.H., has been elected to the board of directors of Clark Insurance. Cote, a native of Windham, joined the employee-owned agency in 2007 and helped establish an office in Manchester that employs 10 people who provide solutions for business, employee benefits, bonds and personal insurance. Cote is a graduate of the University of Southern Maine. He also is an alumni of Leadership Greater Manchester and serves as chairman of the board of directors for Camp Allen. Clark Insurance is a 100 percent employee-owned independent insurance agency with offices in Southern Maine, Manchester, N.H., and Lowell, Mass. The agency employs more than 100 people across the three states and offers both claim management and risk control services for its thousands of customers.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →