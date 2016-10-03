Breast Health Center at MDI Hospital Celebrates Breast Health Awareness Month

BAR HARBOR—In celebration of Breast Health Awareness Month in October, The Breast Health Center at Mount Desert Island Hospital is hosting a variety of events centered around breast health advocacy and education.

All community members are invited to participate in The Breast Health Center’s fifth annual Wear Pink Day in honor of Breast Health Awareness Month. When you wear your favorite pink tie or attire, you will be showing your support in the fight against breast cancer. To commemorate our strength in numbers, MDI Hospital invites all Wear Pink Day participants to meet at noon on Tuesday, October 11 on the steps of the Breast Health Center for a group photo.

“We wanted a simple way for everyone to participate in Breast Health Awareness Month,” said Robin Fisher, MDI Hospital’s director of medical imaging. “This way, we can come together to bring greater attention to breast health and prevention issues.”

The Breast Health Center will also reprise its popular Breast Health Center Raffle this month, for which all proceeds go to support transportation costs for women on MDI, the outer islands and in Hancock and Washington Counties. Raffle items this year will include gift certificates to local restaurants and pieces from local artisans. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 and will be sold at MDI Hospital outside of the cafeteria at lunchtime. They can also be purchased by contacting the Breast Health Center at 288-5082, ext. 1199.

“We are so grateful to our community for their continued support of this important raffle. Transportation costs can be significant financial hardship, especially during these challenging economic times, and we want to do everything we can to ensure that every woman in our community has access to the care that she needs,” said Kathy Murray, Breast Health Center Nurse Navigator.

The American Cancer society recommends that women age 40 and older should have a mammogram every year and should continue to do so for as long as they are in good health. For women who do not have insurance, support is available through Maine CDC Breast and Cervical Health Program. To schedule your mammogram or to learn more about The Breast Health Center’s services, visit www.mdihospital.org or call the center at 288-8435.

Breast Health Awareness Month Events

Wear Pink Day

Breast Health Center at MDI Hospital

10 Wayman Lane

Tuesday, October 11

12:00 p.m.

288-8435

Raffle for Breast Health

Tickets go on sale Monday October 17

Cost: $1 per ticket or 6 for $5

Drawing to be held at the Breast Health Center

10 Wayman Lane

Friday, October 28

12:00 p.m.

288-5082, ext. 1538

Raffle items include gift certificates for local restaurants and pieces from local artisans. All proceeds go to cover transportation costs for women on MDI and the outer islands travelling for breast healthcare or treatment. The center’s goal is to serve all women throughout Hancock and Washington Counties.

