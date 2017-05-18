Breast Care Specialists of Maine Achieves Full Accreditation for Another Three-Years

PORTLAND, Maine — Breast Care Specialists of Maine, a department of Mercy Hospital, has achieved its third three-year full accreditation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), which is administered by the American College of Surgeons.

The NAPBC accreditation was granted to Breast Care Specialists of Maine after the program volunteered to undergo a rigorous evaluation and review of its performance and compliance with NAPBC’s standards. The review found Breast Care Specialists of Maine to again be 100 percent compliant in all areas. Led by Dr. Suzanne Hoekstra, they are the only NAPBC care center with two full-time female breast surgeons in Maine.

“We could not have accomplished this goal without the compassionate care and dedication of our entire Breast Care Team, who have shown an impressive level of commitment to the program,” said Dr. Suzanne Hoekstra, director of Breast Care Specialists of Maine.

Located in the Fore River Medical Building of Mercy Hospital, Breast Care Specialists of Maine offers accurate consultation and compassionate treatment for benign and malignant breast conditions. Patients have access to:

• The complete spectrum of breast care services, from regular screenings and diagnostic testing to help in preparing for surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation treatments. Services include digital mammography, breast ultrasound, BRCA Genetic Testing, Stereotactic Biopsy, Breast MRI, Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy and access to clinical trials. There is coordinated care with off-site radiation oncologists, as well as plastic surgeons.

• A team of leading medical professionals. This includes Dr. Suzanne Hoekstra and Dr. Diane Stoller, who have both achieved the Mastery of Breast Surgery distinction through the American Society of Breast Surgeons.

• Personalized guidance with the help of Nurse Navigators. Under this model, a specific nurse will follow a patient throughout their course of treatment, from their initial visit through their discharge from the hospital. These nurses are responsible for hands-on activities such as wound checks and pre/post-operative counseling.

• A state-of-the-art, convenient-to-use facility. Oncology, a pharmacy and infusion services are all in the same building as Breast Care Specialists of Maine. Clinical trials, genetic testing, nutrition counseling and social workers are all available, as well, making it more convenient and private for patients to access services.

• Rapid access to top-quality services. Test results are provided to the referring physician quickly and accurately. When cancer is detected, an appointment is scheduled within 48 hours.

For more information about the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, visit www.accreditedbreastcenters.org.

About Mercy

A member of Brewer-based EMHS, Mercy includes Mercy Hospital, Gary’s House, and McAuley Residence. Mercy provides a broad range of medical and surgical services, as well as primary and specialty care. It is a continuum of care provider for patients in southern Maine. Mercy is sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Northeast Community. More information on Mercy is available at www.mercyhospital.org.

About EMHS

The mission of EMHS is to maintain and improve the health and well-being of the people of Maine through a well-organized network of local healthcare providers who together offer high-quality, cost-effective services to their communities. EMHS, headquartered in Brewer, Maine, is a not-for-profit health delivery system, with a strong presence in central, eastern and northern Maine. EMHS employs more than 12,000 people, including nearly 500 physicians. The system includes eight hospitals, five emergency transport units, including half of the joint venture that is LifeFlight of Maine, a strong home care and hospice organization, and nine nursing homes and retirement communities. More information is available at www.emhs.org.

