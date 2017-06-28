Breakfast buffet July 8 at Bucksport church

Saturday, July 8, 2017 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Location: Bucksport United Methodist Church, 71 Franklin St., Bucksport, Maine
For more information: 207-469-3622
BUCKSPORT, Maine — An all-you-care-to-eat breakfast buffet will be held 6:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Bucksport United Methodist Church, 71 Franklin St.
Menu includes entrees, beverages and homemade baked goods.
Prices are $8, $4 for children, $25 for family of four or more.
For information, call the church office at 469-3622 or Ed Petravicz at 469-9979.
