Breakfast, Bikes and Blessings

Saturday, May 6, 2017 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Searsport First Congregational Church, 7 Knox Bros. Ave., Searsport, Maine For more information: 207-548-0327; facebook.com/events/259834347777407/

Full Hot and Yummy Breakfast by donation 8 AM – 11 AM. All proceeds go to H.U.S.H. (Help Us Stop Hunger)

Blessing of the Bikes 10 AM. All Motorcycles and Bicycles Welcome. The Blessing will be in the parking lot located behind the church at 7 Knox Bros Ave. Kids and Adults feel free to decorate your bikes.

We are a meeting point for the International Female Rider Day! Kick Stands up at 10:30 AM!

All Are Welcome!

