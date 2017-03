Saturday, March 11, 2017 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Sheepscot Valley Fish and Game building, Route 3, Palermo, Maine

PALERMO, Maine — Boy Scout Troop 222 will hold a spaghetti dinner with side dishes and dessert, 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Sheepscot Valley Fish and Game building, Route 3. Cost is $6, $20 per family. Proceeds benefit Troop 222.

