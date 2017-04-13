Outdoors

Boy and Girl Scouts of America 3rd Annual “Scout-O-Rama”

By Bill Yeo
Posted April 13, 2017, at 1:58 p.m.

Sunday, May 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: L.L.Bean, 95 Main St, Freeport, ME

For more information: 207-751-5968; llbean.com/freeport.

Bring your family and friends and perhaps try something new, and you do not need to be a Scout. What a great way to enjoy the outdoors!

In partnership with the Scouts, below are some of the activities on the Flagship Campus:

• Parade of Troops on Main Street (9am start)

• Order of the Arrow Encampment

• Pinewood Derby

• Rain Gutter Regatta

• Geocaching Scavenger Hunt

• A Ninja Obstacle Course with Maine Warrior Gym

• A Climbing Wall by Evo Rock & Fitness

• Test a Fat Bike with L.L.Bean’s Bike Boat & Ski Staff.

You will be asked to sign a waiver for some of the events …. but all are free. Must be 8 years old to participate in some of the events.

You may register for this event at www.llbean.com/freeport.

