Boy and Girl Scouts of America 3rd Annual “Scout-O-Rama”

Sunday, May 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: L.L.Bean, 95 Main St, Freeport, ME
For more information: 207-751-5968; llbean.com/freeport.
Bring your family and friends and perhaps try something new, and you do not need to be a Scout. What a great way to enjoy the outdoors!
In partnership with the Scouts, below are some of the activities on the Flagship Campus:
• Parade of Troops on Main Street (9am start)
• Order of the Arrow Encampment
• Pinewood Derby
• Rain Gutter Regatta
• Geocaching Scavenger Hunt
• A Ninja Obstacle Course with Maine Warrior Gym
• A Climbing Wall by Evo Rock & Fitness
• Test a Fat Bike with L.L.Bean’s Bike Boat & Ski Staff.
You will be asked to sign a waiver for some of the events …. but all are free. Must be 8 years old to participate in some of the events.
You may register for this event at www.llbean.com/freeport.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →