Bowles Given Award for Excellent Service

The Commons at Tall Pines has selected Kate Bowles, Physical Therapist, as its 2016 Employee of the Year.

Kate grew up in the Belfast area and received her Master Degree in Physical Therapy from University of New England in July 2004. She joined the staff of Tall Pines in 2008 and has remained a tremendously gifted and stabilizing force in the rehabilitative and restorative therapies at The Commons. Kate has been a key part of a team which has forged an outstanding reputation for the services provided to Tall Pines’ short stay and long term residents. Further, she is a well-known face in our community by way of her work in FUSION, Tall Pines’ outpatient clinic, which serves people of all ages and backgrounds from the greater Belfast community. According to Amy Fernald, Rehabilitation Director for the Tall Pines campus, “Kate’s unsurpassed professionalism, outstanding results and genuine compassion have earned her the respect and appreciation of her current and former clients. Those traits have also endeared her to her peers. She is an asset not only to Tall Pines, but to the community we serve.”

Kate has not only proven to be a great physical therapist but also a proven leader, taking on the role of manager as necessary. Kate is always willing to help out with the tasks at hand from giving patient care to repairing wheelchairs with her repair kit. She graces The Commons and The Residence at Tall Pines with her smile, sense of humor, and warm stories of her kids, Connor and Jordan. Kate knows what she is doing, knows how to push for the best results, and does so with kindness and a big heart.

When asked how she feels about being chosen for this award, Kate replied, “I feel honored. It’s wonderful to be recognized for what I do, especially when I love doing it.”

To learn more about Tall Pines, visit www.tallpinesliving.com or call 207.930.7031 today.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →