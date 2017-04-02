Bounce & Beer Adventure

Saturday, May 6, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Orono Trampoline Park, 6 Stillwater Ave, Orono, Maine
For more information: 207-299-0082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/bounce
Join Maine Yoga Adventures for a Saturday of big fun at the trampoline park and our long awaited return ride on The Growler Bus – this time we head towards Belfast!
The adventure will begin at the Orono Trampoline Park with bouncing on trampolines, flipping into foam pits, a big dodge ball battle, and more…
From the park, adventurers will head out to Nocturnem Draft Haus to meet up with our guide and driver of The Growler Bus. With some snacks and perhaps a growler to go, we’ll hop on board and head out to our first stop, Penobscot Bay Brewing and Winterport Winery.
Owned by Michael and Joan Anderson, the winery and tasting room will host us with brewery offerings as well as fruit wines and cider. Their gift shop is filled with their own delicious creations as well as other Maine-made products.
Adventurers will then head back on the bus to Threshers Brewing Company in Searsmont.
Threshers is one of Maine’s newest breweries. Two former carpenters with a thirst for creativity and better beer, opened their location to give the locals a destination to slake their thirst in the quaint village.
At this stop, adventurers will partake in some yummy vegetarian bbq from the food truck (the meats on you if thats what you crave). Next up is Marshall Wharf Brewing Co. in Belfast…
A perennial favorite right on the water, MW mixes traditional brews with an awesome dose of eclectic. David and the crew are always pushing the envelope with their brews. Maine Yoga Adventures can’t wait to meet them!
There will be plenty of yoga at every stop including ‘flow’ by fab adventurer and birthday girl Amy Whitmore (yes, we will be celebrating!). We’ll play outdoors as well! MYA will turn up the dance tunes and we’ll get our groove on between destinations on the bus! Yahooooo….
Cost: $110. Please register online at maineyogaadventures.com or call 207-299-0082.
