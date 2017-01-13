Boston Fiddle-Guitar Duo to Offer Concert and Workshops in Ellsworth

Friday, March 10, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Moore Community Center, 133 State Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: acadiatradschool.com/concerts

The Acadia School of Traditional Music & Arts welcomes Boston-based fiddler Jenna Moynihan and guitarist Owen Marshall to Ellsworth for a concert on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Moore Community Center Theater, 133 State Street, Ellsworth.

Tickets may be purchased in advance for $15 at https://www.acadiatradschool.com/concerts or for $20 at the door.

In addition, two workshops will be given by Ms. Moynihan and Mr. Marshall on Saturday, March 11 from 10-11:30AM, with private or semi-private lesson times available following the workshops. Both workshops and lessons will be given at the Moore Community Center at 133 State Street, Ellsworth. Register online at https://www.acadiatradschool.com/learn.

Workshops

Saturday, March 11: 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. ($30 per person)

Scottish Fiddle Workshop

Instructor: Jenna Moynihan – Level: Intermediate/Advanced

Grab your fiddle and join Jenna as we delve into the rich Scottish fiddle tradition. We’ll learn a couple new tunes and explore embellishments, bowing, and lots of stylistic subtleties that bring these tunes to life. All tunes will be taught by ear, so a recording device is highly recommended.

Beginning DADGAD guitar

Instructor: Owen Marshall – Level: Intermediate/Advanced

DADGAD tuning is used widely throughout Celtic and other world music, and is known for powerful accompaniment for dances, tunes, and compelling textures for vocal accompaniment. New approaches will be discussed for right-hand and picking technique, left-hand chords, harmonies, and substitutions. Over the course of the workshop, we will strengthen our knowledge of the fret board while building an array of right-hand rhythmic possibilities. Using polyrhythms and syncopation, we will explore ways to be an invaluable addition to any musical setting. By the end of class, we will have explored techniques to accompany tunes on the fly, and give new life to the music you already play.

Lessons (Fiddle, Guitar, Bouzouki)

Saturday, March 11: 12:15 – 2:30 p.m. (45 minute periods)

A limited number of private or semi-private lessons are available to fiddle, guitar and bouzouki students at any age or playing level. Lesson periods are 45-minutes in length. Private lessons are $40. If you would like to share a lesson with another player of similar level, cost will be an additional $10 per person.

About Jenna Moynihan

Jenna Moynihan is widely regarded as one of the best of the best in the new generation of acoustic musicians. Versatile and inventive, her fiddling style draws strongly from the Scottish tradition, but is in no way bound by it. Folk Radio UK said of her playing, “…from the first time you hear Moynihan, it is clear that her playing is resonating straight from the depths of her soul.” Jenna is a graduate of Berklee College of Music, and currently calls Boston home. She’s performed and collaborated with Mairi Chaimbeul, Darol Anger & The Furies, Hamish Napier, Old Blind Dogs, Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards, Phil Cunningham, and as a soloist at Symphony Hall with the Boston Pops. In 2015 Jenna released her debut solo album, Woven. http://jennamoynihan.com

About Owen Marshall

Vogue magazine calls musician Owen Marshall “A guitar/mandolin/banjo/bouzouki player rivaled in character only by the occasional three-pronged carrot” (Vogue 2009). vHis music has appeared on NPR’s “Thistle and Shamrock,” BBC television, and the back of his left elbow has appeared on MTV. In addition to being a respected performer, Owen is in demand at music camps throughout New England and the U.S., where he shares his approach to accompanying traditional music. http://www.owenmarshallmusic.com

