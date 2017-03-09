BOSTON, Mass. – A survey by the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) has ranked Baker Newman Noyes (BNN) as the 35th largest accounting firm in Massachusetts, chronicling the firm’s place among the largest firms in New England.

The annual rankings, conducted by staff researchers at the BBJ, are based on the total number of employees in Massachusetts at each firm. This marks the third major industry ranking for BNN in the last year, having been previously named a Top 100 firm by Accounting Today and INSIDE Public Accounting.

“We are proud of our growth and excited to be named among the largest firms in Massachusetts,” said Mark Audi, principal-in-charge of the firm’s Boston office. “BNN is focused on continuing to attract and retain talented team members who fit in our dynamic, entrepreneurial culture. We look to hire those individuals that possess strong technical abilities and industry specialization to best serve our clients.”

Last year, the firm welcomed seven new full-time employees to its practices in Boston and Peabody, Massachusetts. Also in 2016, BNN was distinguished as one of the top accounting firms in Boston by independent ranking company AdvisoryHQ and the eighth fastest-growing firm in the nation by Accounting Today.

About Baker Newman Noyes

Baker Newman Noyes is one of the nation’s top 100 accounting and consulting firms, with offices throughout New England in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The firm supports a variety of clients with a special focus on banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, not-for-profit, public sector entities and privately held and family-owned businesses. Baker Newman Noyes is an independent member of Baker Tilly International.

