Bossov Ballet Theatre Spring Showcase

Friday, May 12, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 13, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Parks Gymnasium, 295 Main St, Pittsfield, ME
For more information: 207-487-5915; mci-school.org/BBTtickets
PITTSFIELD – Bossov Ballet Theatre at Maine Central Institute will hold a Spring Showcase on Friday, May 12, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 13 at 2:00 p.m. in Parks Gymnasium on MCI’s campus. Tickets are $10 per adult, $5 per youth and senior, and can be purchased online at www.mci-school.org/BBTtickets or at the door. Come see a spectacular evening of ballet, showcasing classical ballet variations, pas de deux and character dancing. For more information, please call 487-5915.
