Bossov Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Opera House, 93 Main St, Waterville, Maine For more information: 207-873-7000; operahouse.org

Bossov Ballet Theatre at Maine Central Institute presents The Nutcracker on December 16 and 17 at 7:00 p.m. and December 17 and 18 at 2:00 p.m. at the Waterville Opera House.

Story continues below advertisement.

The holidays would not be complete without a visit to the magical world of The Nutcracker. Each performance brings toy soldiers, dancing mice, and the Land of Sweets! Children of all ages will delight in Tchaikovsky’s perennial favorite produced by Bossov Ballet Theatre from Pittsfield, Maine. Join us for this event and start — or continue– a family tradition!

Tickets are $20 adults, $18 seniors and youths, $65 family pack (2 adults, 2 youths) and are available now through the Waterville Opera House Box Office at 207-873-7000 or by visiting www.operahouse.org. There will be photo opportunities for children after each show with the Nutcracker, Marie, the Sugarplum Fairy and other characters.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →