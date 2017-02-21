Born to Learn: Brain Science and Early Learning Film and Discussion

Monday, April 10, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine For more information: 947-8336 ext. 130 ; bangorpubliclibrary.org

A program that parents, grandparents, caregivers, anyone involved in raising and educating young children, will find fascinating and useful. New imaging technology allows scientists to see the brain: how it grows, how it acts, and how it reacts. This documentary explores the fascinating science behind brain development and early learning. Some of the world’s leading experts on the subject reveal what is actually going on in a baby’s brain. Born to Learn is part of the University of Washington’s Kids Forward Initiative on Early Learning.

