Thursday, May 18, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Boothbay Town Common, 1 Common Drive, Boothbay, Maine
For more information: 2078826374; boothbayfarmersmarket.com
The Boothbay Farmers’ Market starts their season on the Boothbay Town Common, 1 Common Drive, on Thursday, May 18th. They will set up on the Common from 9 AM to Noon on Thursdays through October 5th.
The Boothbay Farmers’ Market is a community of thirty three local farmers, fishermen, and artisans. On a typical market day, residents and visitors stroll through the market, chat with vendors, taste delicious samples of locally produced food, and support local agriculture. Perennial plants, flowers, and some hand-crafted items are available in addition to various food items.
Dan Sortwell of Big Barn Coffee, market president, said, “We have thirty three members this year, including three new vendors. Our members from the Boothbay peninsula include Boothbay Craft Brewery & Tavern, Mana Medicinals, and Wild Island, a new member. Wild Island makes nondairy desserts and salad dressings. We are planning to have live entertainment on busy market days.”
The items available at this market include local cheeses, fresh fruits, organic vegetables, artisan candies, seedlings, handmade baskets, fresh flowers, fresh seafood, fresh eggs, local dairy & meat, freshly roasted coffee, herbal teas, smoked & cured meats, beer, jams, pickles, Chinese treats, beeswax candles, herbal remedies, fresh mushrooms, local sheep’s wool, handmade soap, and freshly baked pastries & breads!
More information available at http://www.boothbayfarmersmarket.com
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →