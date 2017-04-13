Author talk and book signing at Newport

Saturday, April 29, 2017 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Jeff Ryan, author of ” Appalachian Odyssey: A 28 Year Hike On America’s Trail” will discuss his book and sign copies. This event is free and will be held at the Newport Cultural Center , 154 Main St., Newport., on Saturday, April 29, from 11:00 to 12:30. There will be free refreshments. Call 368-5074 for more information or visit our website at Newportculturalcenter.org.
