Author talk and book signing at Newport

By Lee McCartin
Posted April 13, 2017, at 11:25 a.m.
Last modified April 13, 2017, at 11:47 a.m.

Saturday, April 29, 2017 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Newport Cultural Center, 154 Main St., Newport, Maine

For more information: 207-368-5074; Newportculturalcenter.org

Jeff Ryan, author of ” Appalachian Odyssey: A 28 Year Hike On America’s Trail” will discuss his book and sign copies. This event is free and will be held at the Newport Cultural Center , 154 Main St., Newport., on Saturday, April 29, from 11:00 to 12:30. There will be free refreshments. Call 368-5074 for more information or visit our website at Newportculturalcenter.org.

