Books in the Brook Student Showcase

By Laura Kilmartin
Posted April 26, 2017, at 4:13 p.m.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Continuum for Creativity, 863 Main Street, Westbrook, Maine

For more information: 207-232-1529

The Books in the ‘Brook monthly reading series is excited to host local student writers at its May outing.

Seven Westbrook High School students will be reading their original and personal pieces, many of which address transformative moments in their young lives, including the experience of being an immigrant or refugee in the United States. Ahmad Qasem, Jossy Nsenga, Doaa Al Bayati, Esar Mousa, Rania Aldoori, Omar Abdujaleel and Zainab Almatwari will be reading and answering questions about their pieces and writing process.

Books in the ‘Brook is a monthly reading series that aims to support and nurture the local writing and reading community. The May 6 readings will be from 4 -5 p.m. at Continuum for Creativity, 863 Main Street, Westbrook. The event is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact mary.brooking@gmail.com.

