BOOKED FOR THE NIGHT: After-Hours FUNdraiser at Curtis Memorial Library

Saturday, March 4, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant Street, Brunswick, Maine For more information: 207-725-5242 ext.219; curtislibrary.com/booked-for-the-night-2017/

Curtis Library will be anything but quiet for this 21+ event featuring the silent auction of five (5) Little Free Libraries built by the students at Region 10 Technical High School and then made unique by Maine artists such as Maria Castellano-Usery, Cassie Jones & Mark Wethli, Scott Nash & Nancy Gibson Nash, Olga Pastuchiv and Melissa Hall. Hancock Lumber has donated all the building materials for this project.

Complimentary food and beverages will include scratch-made, locally-sourced hors d’oeuvres and desserts by New Beet Market, and we’ll sample some of the first pours from the new Flight Deck Brewing, both located at Brunswick Landing.

The Americana Folkgrass quartet String Tide will be playing throughout the night. The Collaboratory will be in full BLOOM – as the Curtis staff have been forcing over 600 bulbs this winter to fill the space with hundreds of flowers and other garden treasures.

Tickets are $25 pp in advance; $35 pp at the door and available online at www.curtislibrary.com/booked-for-the-night-2017 or by calling Joyce at Curtis at 725-5242 ext. 219.

