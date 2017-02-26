Community

BOOKED FOR THE NIGHT: After-Hours FUNdraiser at Curtis Memorial Library

By Joyce Schmitt, Development Associate
Posted Feb. 26, 2017, at 1:41 a.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant Street, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-725-5242 ext.219; curtislibrary.com/booked-for-the-night-2017/

Curtis Library will be anything but quiet for this 21+ event featuring the silent auction of five (5) Little Free Libraries built by the students at Region 10 Technical High School and then made unique by Maine artists such as Maria Castellano-Usery, Cassie Jones & Mark Wethli, Scott Nash & Nancy Gibson Nash, Olga Pastuchiv and Melissa Hall. Hancock Lumber has donated all the building materials for this project.

Complimentary food and beverages will include scratch-made, locally-sourced hors d’oeuvres and desserts by New Beet Market, and we’ll sample some of the first pours from the new Flight Deck Brewing, both located at Brunswick Landing.

The Americana Folkgrass quartet String Tide will be playing throughout the night. The Collaboratory will be in full BLOOM – as the Curtis staff have been forcing over 600 bulbs this winter to fill the space with hundreds of flowers and other garden treasures.

Tickets are $25 pp in advance; $35 pp at the door and available online at www.curtislibrary.com/booked-for-the-night-2017 or by calling Joyce at Curtis at 725-5242 ext. 219.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Police block off Route 11 in Fort KentPolice block off Route 11 in Fort Kent
  2. ‘They killed an innocent girl': Family, friends question why police shot 18-year-old passenger‘They killed an innocent girl': Family, friends question why police shot 18-year-old passenger
  3. Family struggling to bury 18-year-old killed by policeFamily struggling to bury 18-year-old killed by police
  4. Midcoast man with long history of sex crimes arrested againMidcoast man with long history of sex crimes arrested again
  5. Customer accused of threatening Bangor motel manager with hammerCustomer accused of threatening Bangor motel manager with hammer