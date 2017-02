Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/author-talk-with-artist-maureen-egan/

Egan will share her experience with cancer, anxiety, and art. She will also sign and sell copies of her book ‘The Light From Here.’

