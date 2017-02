Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/author-talk-with-artist-maureen-egan/

Egan will share her experience with cancer, anxiety, and art. She will also sign and sell copies of her book ‘The Light From Here.’ (Rescheduled due to snow.)

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →