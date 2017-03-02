Book talk and signing

By Reba Stewart
Posted March 02, 2017, at 5:23 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Waldo Peirce Reading Room Library, 11A Main Road S., Frankfort, Maine

For more information: 2073231481

John R. Cobb author of “Judith: A Quoddy Tale” and “Tales of the Cemetery Trees” will be at the Waldo Peirce Reading Room Library in Frankfort, ME. on March 11th at 2:00 pm. Please come and enjoy the afternoon listening to Judith a wonderful tale of love, loss, poverty and the sea.

